School district discrimination complaints in mediation
The Estes Park School District has two discrimination complaints lodged against the district more than a month ago, and district Superintendent Sheldon Rosenkrance said the district is now working through mediation with the parties who lobbied the complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longmont Music Thread
|May 29
|Musikologist
|1
|john f kennedy
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|mt tee ba ..murdock barrack out her in space i ...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|2
|sea land park and zoo
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
|8/05/2016 (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC