NEWS & NOTES for week ending 6/23/2017
The Town of Estes Park municipal offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Offices will resume normal operating hours Wednesday, July 5. For more information call the Public Information Office at 970-577-3701.
