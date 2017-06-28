Larimer County plans to revamp policy...

Larimer County plans to revamp policy after ranger shoots, kills bear at Estes Park campground

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources plans to revamp its policies for dealing with bears that fail to respond to hazing after a ranger shot and killed a mother bear earlier this month at an Estes Park campground. Ken Brink Jr., the department's visitor services manager, said the department doesn't have a specific procedure for dealing with "unusually habituated" bears and hopes the department can work with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to craft a new policy, the Fort Collins Coloradoan reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Estes Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10) Jun 21 Transplant 5
is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10) Jun 19 A_Citizen 17
Longmont Music Thread May 29 Musikologist 1
john f kennedy May 29 mr t cab 1
mt tee ba ..murdock barrack out her in space i ... May 29 mr t cab 2
sea land park and zoo May '17 chris rock 1
Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09) Jan '17 just the facts 8
See all Estes Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Estes Park Forum Now

Estes Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Estes Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Estes Park, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,965 • Total comments across all topics: 282,097,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC