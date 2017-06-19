Inside People - Local fire fighter balances service with family
For the members of the Estes Valley Fire Protection District, who volunteer their time and risk their lives to keep the Estes Valley safe, there is definitely a balancing act between service and family. Assistant Fire Chief Jon Landkamer has been a volunteer fire fighter for the last 26 years and deals with that balancing act constantly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|8 hr
|Transplant
|5
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|A_Citizen
|17
|Longmont Music Thread
|May 29
|Musikologist
|1
|john f kennedy
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|mt tee ba ..murdock barrack out her in space i ...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|2
|sea land park and zoo
|May '17
|chris rock
|1
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC