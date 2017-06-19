Inside People - Local fire fighter ba...

Inside People - Local fire fighter balances service with family

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Estes Park Trail-Gazette

For the members of the Estes Valley Fire Protection District, who volunteer their time and risk their lives to keep the Estes Valley safe, there is definitely a balancing act between service and family. Assistant Fire Chief Jon Landkamer has been a volunteer fire fighter for the last 26 years and deals with that balancing act constantly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Estes Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10) 8 hr Transplant 5
is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10) Jun 19 A_Citizen 17
Longmont Music Thread May 29 Musikologist 1
john f kennedy May 29 mr t cab 1
mt tee ba ..murdock barrack out her in space i ... May 29 mr t cab 2
sea land park and zoo May '17 chris rock 1
Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09) Jan '17 just the facts 8
See all Estes Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Estes Park Forum Now

Estes Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Estes Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Estes Park, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,136 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC