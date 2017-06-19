Inside Business - Barrel rolls to new location
The Barrel has moved to another location in downtown Estes Park and will soon be featuring services all year long with a beer garden, patio seating and indoor space. "We always wanted a more permanent location, as we knew the performance arts center would be built [at our former location]," said Ingrid Bush, owner of The Barrel with her husband Lou.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Transplant
|5
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|A_Citizen
|17
|Longmont Music Thread
|May 29
|Musikologist
|1
|john f kennedy
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|mt tee ba ..murdock barrack out her in space i ...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|2
|sea land park and zoo
|May '17
|chris rock
|1
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC