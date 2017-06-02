Glen Haven to build new town hall 4 y...

Glen Haven to build new town hall 4 years after the flood

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Architect Michael Tavel speaks to fellow Glen Haven residents Thursday, June 1, 2017, during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Glen Haven Town Hall and Community Building. The new town hall will replace the former building that was washed away by the 2013 flood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Estes Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Longmont Music Thread May 29 Musikologist 1
john f kennedy May 29 mr t cab 1
mt tee ba ..murdock barrack out her in space i ... May 29 mr t cab 2
sea land park and zoo May 13 chris rock 1
Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09) Jan '17 just the facts 8
8/05/2016 (Aug '16) Aug '16 katybirdhudson 1
News Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Elise Gingerich 1
See all Estes Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Estes Park Forum Now

Estes Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Estes Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Estes Park, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,212 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC