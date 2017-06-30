Estes Park Village Band to present patriotic concert on July 4

The Estes Park Village Band's annual Fourth of July Concert at Performance Park will be next Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m. The Estes Park Village Band will present its annual Fourth of July Concert at Performance Park, Estes Park's beautiful outdoor performance facility located on west Elkhorn Avenue. The free concert, featuring patriotic music and marches, will begin at 7 p.m. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

