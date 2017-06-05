Estes Park Village Band presents first summer concert at Good Samaritan Village
The Estes Park Village Band will be celebrating Flag Day at the first outdoor concert of its summer season on Thursday, June 8. The free concert will begin at 6 p.m., in the parking lot of the Good Samaritan Village in Estes Park. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved into the dining hall.
