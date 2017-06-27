Estes Park Police enforce Colorado's Move Over Law
The Estes Park Police Department would like to remind the public of Colorado's Move Over Law, Colorado Revised Statute 42-4-705. The law requires motorists to move over at least one lane whenever they approach an emergency vehicle with its lights flashing.
