Estes Park Medical Center welcomes new pulmonologist

Estes Park Medical Center is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Kempe, D.O., Pulmonologist. Dr. Kempe is affiliated with the University of Colorado Health Pulmonology and will begin seeing patients in the Specialty Clinic at Estes Park Medical Center on June 14. He replaces Dr. Diana Breyer who completed her time in Estes Park in March of 2017 and is taking on another role within UC Health.

