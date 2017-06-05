Estes Park Medical Center welcomes new pulmonologist
Estes Park Medical Center is pleased to announce the addition of Chris Kempe, D.O., Pulmonologist. Dr. Kempe is affiliated with the University of Colorado Health Pulmonology and will begin seeing patients in the Specialty Clinic at Estes Park Medical Center on June 14. He replaces Dr. Diana Breyer who completed her time in Estes Park in March of 2017 and is taking on another role within UC Health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longmont Music Thread
|May 29
|Musikologist
|1
|john f kennedy
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|mt tee ba ..murdock barrack out her in space i ...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|2
|sea land park and zoo
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
|8/05/2016 (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC