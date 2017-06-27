Estes Park Medical Center Board and Staff Commits to Improving Management Effectiveness
Following the resignation of the EPMC Board of Directors in April, an Interim Medical Center Board was appointed by the County Commissioners on May 23. At their first meeting on May 30, the Interim Board elected Bill The Interim Hospital Board met with EPMC CEO, Larry Leaming and members of his staff for 9 hours on June 19th for an in depth review ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Jun 21
|Transplant
|5
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|A_Citizen
|17
|Longmont Music Thread
|May 29
|Musikologist
|1
|john f kennedy
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|mt tee ba ..murdock barrack out her in space i ...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|2
|sea land park and zoo
|May '17
|chris rock
|1
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC