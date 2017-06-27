Estes Park Medical Center Board and Staff Commits to Improving Management Effectiveness

Following the resignation of the EPMC Board of Directors in April, an Interim Medical Center Board was appointed by the County Commissioners on May 23. At their first meeting on May 30, the Interim Board elected Bill The Interim Hospital Board met with EPMC CEO, Larry Leaming and members of his staff for 9 hours on June 19th for an in depth review ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.