Elk calf with broken leg euthanized by officials
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 25 at 3:05PM MDT expiring June 25 at 4:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Prowers Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 25 at 3:10PM MDT expiring June 25 at 3:45PM MDT in effect for: Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 25 at 3:05PM MDT expiring June 25 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers FORT COLLINS, Colo. An elk calf that was found on the side of the road with a broken leg in Estes Park earlier this month was euthanized by state wildlife officials last week, Denver7 has learned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Jun 21
|Transplant
|5
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|A_Citizen
|17
|Longmont Music Thread
|May 29
|Musikologist
|1
|john f kennedy
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|mt tee ba ..murdock barrack out her in space i ...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|2
|sea land park and zoo
|May '17
|chris rock
|1
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC