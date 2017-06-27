Elk calf with broken leg euthanized by officials

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 25 at 3:05PM MDT expiring June 25 at 4:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Prowers Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 25 at 3:10PM MDT expiring June 25 at 3:45PM MDT in effect for: Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 25 at 3:05PM MDT expiring June 25 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers FORT COLLINS, Colo. An elk calf that was found on the side of the road with a broken leg in Estes Park earlier this month was euthanized by state wildlife officials last week, Denver7 has learned.

