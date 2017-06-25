Elk calf euthanized

Elk calf euthanized

FORT COLLINS An elk calf that was found on the side of the road with a broken leg in Estes Park earlier this month was euthanized by state wildlife officials last week, Denver7 has learned . Veterinarians made the tough decision to euthanize the calf after it was found that not only did it have a broken leg, it had also suffered a hip dislocation and had indications of being sick before its injuries, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill.

