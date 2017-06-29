Crossroads Announces Meals on Wheels Staffing for 2018
Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park has announced plans for staffing Meals on Wheels as Crossroads prepares to assume responsibility for the program in 2018. "We are excited that Beth Headley will move from her current responsibilities with the Town of Estes Park after the end of this year to manage Estes Valley Meals on Wheels for Crossroads Ministries, starting January 1, 2018," said Dr. Tim McLemore, Executive Director of Crossroads.
