Community to celebrate Salud's 25th anniversary June 23

Music, food and family fun will greet guests at the 25th Anniversary Open House for the Estes Park Salud Family Health Center on Friday, June 23. The community is invited to the event, which is free of charge, at Salud, 1950 Red Tail Hawk Drive in Estes Park between 4 and 7 p.m. The Estes Park Salud Foundation is sponsoring the celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.