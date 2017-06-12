Baldpate Inn presents its 2017 Summer Enchanted Evenings
On Wednesday, June 14, , at 7 p.m., The Baldpate Inn is welcoming Bruce Davies as the first in its series of speakers for their Summer Enchanted Evenings. Davies will be speaking about Paleo-Indians, as well as more modern natives, like the Arapahos and Utes, with references to their presence in Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park.
