Baldpate Inn presents its 2017 Summer Enchanted Evenings

On Wednesday, June 14, , at 7 p.m., The Baldpate Inn is welcoming Bruce Davies as the first in its series of speakers for their Summer Enchanted Evenings. Davies will be speaking about Paleo-Indians, as well as more modern natives, like the Arapahos and Utes, with references to their presence in Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.