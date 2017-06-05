Anglers to screen Moll production
Alpine Anglers, the Estes Park chapter of Trout Unlimited, will screen "Rivers of the Rockies," an American Public Television special created by Estes Park film producer Nick Molle on June 21. The film explores the rivers of the northern Colorado Rockies - including the mighty Colorado.
