38' height bonus approved for attainable and workforce housing

18 hrs ago

The Estes Park Town Board of Trustees heard arguments for and against the new proposed height increase to new workforce and attainable housing at their regular meeting on Tuesday night, and approved an amendment to allow the height increase in both attainable and workforce housing through a close vote.

