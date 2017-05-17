U.S. 36 closed Saturday due to motor vehicle accident
According to Colorado State Police U.S. Highway 36 was closed last Saturday, May 13 due to a motor vehicle accident that had gone unnoticed for more than a week. Trooper Nate Reid said the original accident occurred on May 4 at around 9 p.m. at around mile marker 10. A 1999 Dodge Durango, driven by Brandon Thompson, age 42, of Estes Park was headed west on U.S. 36 when it traveled off the road.
