U.S. 36 closed Saturday due to motor ...

U.S. 36 closed Saturday due to motor vehicle accident

21 hrs ago

According to Colorado State Police U.S. Highway 36 was closed last Saturday, May 13 due to a motor vehicle accident that had gone unnoticed for more than a week. Trooper Nate Reid said the original accident occurred on May 4 at around 9 p.m. at around mile marker 10. A 1999 Dodge Durango, driven by Brandon Thompson, age 42, of Estes Park was headed west on U.S. 36 when it traveled off the road.

