Two police stand-offs in Estes Park i...

Two police stand-offs in Estes Park in one day; first one dies, second starts hours later

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Denver Post

Estes Park Police and U.S. Park Rangers put handcuffs on a man suspected of firing 4-5 shots from a handgun in to the air, while speaking angrily and acting erratically on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Police do not believe this is related to another 27-hour-standoff involving SWAT that ended in a suicide also in Estes Park hours before this began.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Estes Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
joshua wilkes to released footage from 1982 ret... (Oct '15) Mar '17 2013 july 4
Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10) Mar '17 Derpiherp 3
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Feb '17 spytheweb 15
Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09) Jan '17 just the facts 8
8/05/2016 (Aug '16) Aug '16 katybirdhudson 1
News Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Elise Gingerich 1
News Sky's the limit for solar in Colorado (Mar '16) Mar '16 Solarman 1
See all Estes Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Estes Park Forum Now

Estes Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Estes Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Estes Park, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,529 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC