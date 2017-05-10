Town won't contract to do CDOT's work
The idea of having the Town of Estes Park maintain signs, signals and pavement markings on state highways in the town limits and then billing the Colorado Department of Transportation for the work was considered during a town board study session on Tuesday afternoon.
