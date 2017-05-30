Town Board approves veteran's monument
The Veteran's Monument Committee gave their proposal for a veteran's monument in Estes Park at the regular meeting of the Town Board of Trustees, that was unanimously approved, on the evening of Tuesday, May 23. The Committee was formed in 2011 originally as the Estes Valley Honor Flight Fundraising Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longmont Music Thread
|May 29
|Musikologist
|1
|john f kennedy
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|mt tee ba ..murdock barrack out her in space i ...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|2
|sea land park and zoo
|May 13
|chris rock
|1
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
|8/05/2016 (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC