Town Board approves veteran's monument

Friday May 26 Read more: Estes Park Trail-Gazette

The Veteran's Monument Committee gave their proposal for a veteran's monument in Estes Park at the regular meeting of the Town Board of Trustees, that was unanimously approved, on the evening of Tuesday, May 23. The Committee was formed in 2011 originally as the Estes Valley Honor Flight Fundraising Committee.

