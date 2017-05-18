Tomb of the Unknown Soldier program t...

Tomb of the Unknown Soldier program tonight at Stanley Hotel

Read more: Estes Park Trail-Gazette

Have you ever wondered what it is like for the soldiers that guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery? During a fascinating program tonight Friday, May 19, Thomas Tudor will share his personal story of how he was assigned and what daily life is like for a guard of the tomb.

