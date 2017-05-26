Snow closes Trail Ridge Road in Rocky...

Snow closes Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park

Friday May 26 Read more: Denver Post

The Reporter-Herald reported Thursday that last week's snowstorm has filled Trail Ridge, the stretch of highway that traverses Rocky Mountain National Park, forcing park officials to close the path. Crews are chipping away at 8 feet to 14 feet of snow on Trail Ridge, and extended forecasts call for continued snow, winds and temperatures in the 20s.

