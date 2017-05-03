Quilt Guild to meet May 10

The Estes Valley Quilt Guild will hold it's monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 10. The Guild will meet at Good Samaritan Village, 1901 Ptarmigan Trail. The business meeting begins at 6:45 p.m. However, if you want to catch up with friends, plan to arrive about 6:30 p.m. The speaker this month is Donna Mae Norris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.