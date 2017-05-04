Mayor talks workforce housing, parking with residents
The Egg and I restaurant on E. Elkhorn Ave. became a gathering place on early Thursday morning as just over 20 people showed up to Estes Park Mayor Todd Jirsa's monthly Mayor's Chat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joshua wilkes to released footage from 1982 ret... (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|4
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|Derpiherp
|3
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb '17
|spytheweb
|15
|D l bleik reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
|8/05/2016 (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC