Legendary Rock Climber Tommy Caldwell Discusses Memoir at the Music Hall

Legendary rock climber Tommy Caldwell comes to town to discuss his recently-released memoir, THE PUSH: A Climber's Journey of Endurance, Risk, and Going Beyond Limits. The book chronicles his exhilarating and odds-defying journey to becoming the first person to free-climb the Dawn Wall of Yosemite's El Capitan and one of the world's greatest athletes.

