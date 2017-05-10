Inside Arts - Mountain Music Festival to feature bluegrass bands
"Chain Station was asked to perform by Will and when he explained the vision of a mountain music festival with real-deal bands and the profits going to the music program I was sold immediately," said Jon Picket of Chain Station, one of the bands on tap to perform Saturday, May 13, at the Estes Park Mountain Music Festival.
