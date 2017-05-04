Estes Arts District Announces Two New Board Members
Heidi Riedesel moved to Estes Park in June of 2007 from the Twin Cities in MN. With an MA in Art Education and Curriculum Instruction, her former 18 year career included teaching art and design, and creating a design curriculum for High School students in the Anoka-Hennepin school district.
