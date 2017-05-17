Celebrate Estes Valley western heritage and art

Floral arrangements, provided by show sponsor Enchanted Florist of Estes Park, will further compliment the fine art, with placements throughout the galleries, including two stunning nine-foot-tall floral installations. The Windows to the West Art Show & Sale Gala opening is Friday evening, June 2, 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at WindowsWestArt.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.