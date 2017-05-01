Board of Commissioners issue apology following incident at Mountain Festival
The Larimer County Board of Commissioners would like to apologize for the inappropriate display by the Health Department at the Estes Park Mountain Festival on Friday, April 28. Under no condition do the Commissioners support the distribution of birth control to young children without the consent and instruction of their parents.
