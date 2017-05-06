Animal Sanctuary Under Investigation After Euthanizing Lions, Tigers & Bears
Animal Sanctuary Under Investigation After Euthanizing Lions, Tigers & Bears Federal and local authorities are investigating whether the Lion's Gate Sanctuary in Elbert County violated laws last month when it euthanized all 11 of its animals. Man Pulls Gun On Parents Hoping To Get Money To Pay Off Debt Deputies have arrested a man they say threatened his parents because they wouldn't give him money to pay off a debt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joshua wilkes to released footage from 1982 ret... (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|4
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|Derpiherp
|3
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb '17
|spytheweb
|15
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
|8/05/2016 (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|katybirdhudson
|1
|Go NoCo projects could be threatened as financi... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Elise Gingerich
|1
|Sky's the limit for solar in Colorado (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC