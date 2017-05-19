Gov. Hickenlooper Pardons Felon To Stave Off Deportation Colorado's governor on Friday pardoned a Cuban immigrant for an armed robbery he committed 19 years ago in an effort stave off the man's deportation after immigration authorities detained him following a judge's ruling that he should no longer be imprisoned. 2nd Man Sentenced In Taxi Driver Murder The second man convicted in the murder of a taxi driver was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.