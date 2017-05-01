Newsom, Holler still here, still working
After 32 years Wayne Newsom and Vicky Holler have passed on ownership of the Coldwell Banker Estes Park Village Properties, Ltd. business. However, both Newsom and Holler are still here, working full time and committed.
