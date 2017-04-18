News Release from Board of County Com...

News Release from Board of County Commissioners

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners are accepting applications from qualified citizens to fill five Interim Director of District seats for the Park Hospital District in Estes Park and Estes Park Medical Center. The Park Hospital District, 555 Prospect Avenue, Estes Park, Colorado 80517, issued a notice on April 6, 2017 announcing that all five elected Directors of the District have submitted their resignations with an effective date of May 1, 2017.

