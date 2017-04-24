Maximum building height changes going slowly
It's becoming pretty apparent that it's not going to be a fast process to draft an amendment to the Estes Valley Development Code that will increase the maximum allowable height for buildings from 30 feet to 40 feet. The Estes Valley Planning Commission began discussions of possible amendments to the Estes Valley Development Code regarding the 10-foot increase in the RM zoning district in February and March.
