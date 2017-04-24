Inside Business - Students to show off their ice cream creations
The contest flavors were in the store all day, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Estes Park Elementary School fourth-graders have been busy coming up with new ice cream flavors as part of the Ice Cream Inventor contest. The eight ice cream creations were put to the test on Tuesday as the public was invited to come by and try out the new flavors and vote for their favorite.
