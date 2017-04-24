Estes Park Mountain Festival celebrates Arbor Day, Earth Day and Mountain Culture
The community is encouraged to gather at the second annual Mountain Festival April 28 and 29 to celebrate Estes Park's Centennial, as well as Earth Day, Arbor Day and our unique Mountain Culture. The event is free to the public and takes place at the Estes Park Events Complex, 1125 Rooftop Way.
