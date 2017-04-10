Estes Park Annual Spring Cleanup to be April 29

Estes Valley Recreation and Park District , the provider of numerous recreational opportunities in Estes Valley, along with their partners Rotary Club of Estes Park, the Town of Estes Park, Rocky Mountain Dumpsters, and Starbucks, announced today the date for this year's annual Estes Park Spring Cleanup. On Saturday, April 29, 2017, from 9 to 11 a.m., join your community members and volunteers as they work to tidy up around Estes Park.

