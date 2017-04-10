Emergency Services

Editor's Note: The charge are merely an accusation and defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. At 12:01 p.m. at the 100 block of East Elkhorn Ave. Timothy Kimbel, age 27, from Estes Park was arrested for an outstanding warrant in Fremont County on a contempt of court violation of a protection order.

