CSU and Stanley Hotel Team Up for BBQ Weekend in Estes Park

Colorado State University and The Historic Stanley Hotel announce the CSU BBQ weekend ! It includes special hands-on demonstrations, BBQ culinary workshops with experts from around the country, as well as a two-day BBQ competition over Memorial Day Weekend and all are open to the public. Starting May 24th, CSU will offer a two-day hands-on BBQ cooking workshop called CSU's BBQ University hosted by the school's top culinary experts and meat scientists.

