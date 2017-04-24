Comedy, Concerts, Films and Adventure...

Comedy, Concerts, Films and Adventures: Lots of New Offerings at the Stanley Hotel

15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

There's nary a dull moment at the Stanley Hotel, the iconic lodging in Estes Park that was the inspiration for Stephen King's The Shining . Under owner John Cullen, the Stanley is trying to become the epicenter of the worldwide horror-film industry by constructing a $24 million film center - even if there have been a few bumps along the way, such as delays in funding from the state and this year's cancellation of the Stanley Film Festival .

