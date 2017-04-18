Celebrate Estes Park's 100th Birthday at the annual Mountain Festival

The annual Estes Park Mountain Festival is giving us many reasons to celebrate this year - not only is it honoring Arbor Day, Earth Day and mountain culture, but it's also a community party for the town's 100th birthday. The fun will be happening April 28-29 at the Estes Park Events Complex, 1125 Rooftop Way, and the weekend's events are all free to the public.

