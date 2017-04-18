Ballet Renaissance Alliance with BGCLC Includes Loveland
American Ballet Theatre soloist, Alexandre Hammoudi, a long-time friend and colleague of Estes Park resident Radoslaw Kokoszka, taught two special ballet master classes for students at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County in Loveland, this past Thursday April 13. The classes were hosted by Estes Park's Ballet Renaissance, which has been ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joshua wilkes to released footage from 1982 ret... (Oct '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|4
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|Derpiherp
|3
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb '17
|spytheweb
|15
|D l bleik reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan '17
|AllisonH
|12
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Holly
|16
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC