Ballet Renaissance Alliance with BGCLC Includes Loveland

American Ballet Theatre soloist, Alexandre Hammoudi, a long-time friend and colleague of Estes Park resident Radoslaw Kokoszka, taught two special ballet master classes for students at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County in Loveland, this past Thursday April 13. The classes were hosted by Estes Park's Ballet Renaissance, which has been ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.