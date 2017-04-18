American Ballet Theater soloist visits Boys and Girls Club
Alex Hammoudi, a dancer with the American Ballet Theater in New York, left, comforts Austyn Crosby on Thursday after she was scared by the villain from a clip he showed of himself dancing the ballet, Swan Lake, while leading a class by Ballet Renaissance at the Loveland Boys and Girls Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joshua wilkes to released footage from 1982 ret... (Oct '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|4
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Mar '17
|Derpiherp
|3
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb '17
|spytheweb
|15
|D l bleik reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan '17
|AllisonH
|12
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Holly
|16
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC