Seniors group, town waiting to see who gets $30,000 gift

A mild dispute has arisen between a group of senior citizens and the Town of Estes Park over the ownership and use of a $30,000 gift left by a former Estes Park resident. Raymond Cushing died July 1, 2016 and left a $30,000 unrestricted gift for the Estes Park Senior Citizens Center, according to his will.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.