Second hospital recall petition approved
Estes Park resident Anne Morris has submitted a petition to Lindsey McLellan, the Park Hospital District's designated election official, seeking the removal of district board members Gerald Mayo and Steve Murphree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joshua wilkes to released footage from 1982 ret... (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|2013 july
|4
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Mar 11
|Derpiherp
|3
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb '17
|spytheweb
|15
|D l bleik reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan '17
|AllisonH
|12
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Holly
|16
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC