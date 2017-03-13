News Release from Board of County Commissioners

Larimer County is seeking qualified experts to complete a feasibility study for its Larimer Broadband Program and has released a Request for Proposal [RFP] http://www.larimer.org/bids/ from prospective vendors as the first step toward accomplishing community broadband goals. Proposals will be accepted until 2 p.m., March 31, 2017.

