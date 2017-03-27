NEWS & NOTES for week ending 3/24/2017

Estes Park Mayor Todd Jirsa invites community members to join him for a Mayor's Chat Thursday, April 6 at 8 a.m. Residents are encouraged to join him for an informal discussion of local issues. Mayor Jirsa holds regular Mayor's Chats, generally during the first week of each month, with varied dates, times and locations throughout Estes Park.

