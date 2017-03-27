Melodrama money handed to four charities
Four Estes Park charities benefited from the recent melodrama staged at Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies. Checks totaling $6,419 were handed to Crossroads Ministry, Habitat for Humanity, Life Long Learning of Estes Valley and Restorative Justice during worship March 26th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Estes Park Trail-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Estes Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joshua wilkes to released footage from 1982 ret... (Oct '15)
|Mar 13
|2013 july
|2
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Mar 11
|Derpiherp
|3
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb '17
|spytheweb
|15
|D l bleik reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan '17
|AllisonH
|12
|Bar in Estes Park area in late 1960s (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|just the facts
|8
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Jan '17
|Holly
|16
Find what you want!
Search Estes Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC